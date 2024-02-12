DDG Might've Shaded Halle Bailey's Parenting With Twitter Like, Fans Theorize

DDG and Halle Bailey are Hollywood and the music industry's newest parents, and some fans think there's already some tension. Moreover, folks spotted a recent tweet that he liked on the social media platform that suggests he thinks there's a division between the quality of their parenting skills. "Men care about the upbringing of children more than women do," the message read, and some fans weren't happy at all about this. Not only is it a debatable statement, but fans think the rapper should be doing a more overt job of supporting the singer and actress on social media.

Furthermore, this is probably going to cause a lot of debate among fans on whether this even means what they think it means. After all, DDG's entitled to like whatever he wants to like on Twitter, and he could see it as something that doesn't relate to Halle Bailey specifically. Still, we can't deny that it's not the best look, even if it's the result of overt digging for juicy and scandalous developments. The two just popped out for the Grammys after a lot of time at home; let them go back to the celebrity world in peace.

Read More: DDG & Halle Bailey Roasted For Austin McBroom’s Meager Room At Their Mansion

DDG's New Liked Tweet Sparks Speculation About Halle Bailey Dynamic

"I’m a dad. I’m a dad, y’all," DDG said in a YouTube video about his new bundle of joy with Halle Bailey. "I have a son, I have a baby boy. He’s a newborn. He was actually born last year, [but] we were just waiting on the right time to basically break the news or whatever. It’s been a lot of speculation," he added, joking that fans should take up "detective work" given all their rumors about it. "It's a blessing and I love him so much. I barely know him and he barely know me. We barely know each other. I just love him so much and it's just a different type of feeling."

Meanwhile, Chlöe's musical partner revealed that her boo actually came up with their baby's name: Halo. Surely, there will be a lot more to unpack when it comes to this new phase of their life. Hopefully there's more support between them than what Twitter would have you believe. On that note, stay up to date on HNHH for the latest news and updates on DDG and Halle Bailey.

Read More: DDG & Rubi Rose: Looking Back At Their Relationship Timeline