DDG & Halle Bailey Roasted For Austin McBroom's Meager Room At Their Mansion

Fans have gone after DDG & Halle Bailey after they appeared to spare all expense for Austin McBroom. McBroom, better known as a member of "The Ace Family" vlogging channel on YouTuber, posted a long Snapchat story showing him "moving in" with the musical couple. This included one shot in which McBroom appeared to show his room as only containing a pile of clothes and an inflatable air mattress. Fans were quick to accuse the new parents of being cheap and not truly caring about their guest. However, it is entirely possible that the image was intentionally created for the sake of comedy. McBroom's story also includes an image in which he claims to have broken his ankle while DDG looks on dismissively.

Of course, McBroom is in a less-than-ideal place right now. The ACE Family appeared to fall apart as McBroom and his wife Catherine filed for divorce earlier this month. This led to an incident earlier this week when McBroom claimed to have "alerted" a local neighborhood watch after his parking his RV behind his ex-wife's house. Another post on Snapchat, where McBroom has been posting constantly, appeared to show McBroom posing with a parking violation notice.

Read More: Halle Bailey Asks For Breast Pumping Tips, Gets The Cold Shoulder From Fans

Fans Go After Halle Bailey for Pregnancy Photoshop

However, this isn't the first time fans have targeted DDG and Halle Bailey in recent weeks. In the interest of keeping their pregnancy private, Bailey and her equally musical partner went to some pretty extreme lengths. This included an entire professional photoshoot in which Bailey's pregnancy was photoshopped out of the final images. While Bailey thought the whole thing was pretty funny, fans weren't so impressed.

This led Bailey to sound off on Twitter as fans hit back. "i never lied or even said anything about it honey , making a joke about my nose was the farthest i went . i’ll never understand why you are mad i protected my own peace, wouldn’t you do the same? and i’m gonna share my pics now if i want to because my son is here safely, if u don’t wanna see it just keep scrolling baby lol God bless you !😘♥️," Bailey replied to one especially scornful fan on X.

Read More: Chloe Bailey Recalls Helping Halle’s Pregnancy Be The “Best Kept Secret Ever”

[via]