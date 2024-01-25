Halle Bailey Asks For Mom Tips, Gets The Cold Shoulder From Fans

Since welcoming her first child Halo with DDG late last year, Halle Bailey has been showing off her journey adjusting to motherhood on social media. Unfortunately, however, not everyone has been supportive. Ahead of baby Halo's arrival, she kept her pregnancy a secret despite rampant pregnancy rumors. While countless fans have been respectful of her decision to maintain her and her child's privacy, others are holding it against her, as evidenced by the fallout of her recent post.

Earlier this week, Bailey took to her Instagram Story to ask fans for tips on breast pumping as a working mother, revealing that it's been tough for her to remember at times. While some commenters left her helpful messages about how they've managed to do it, others took the opportunity to call her out for hiding her pregnancy. Several users are accusing her of "oversharing," arguing that it's hypocritical for Bailey to want advice after keeping baby Halo a secret for so long.

Read More: Chloe Bailey Recalls Helping Halle’s Pregnancy Be The “Best Kept Secret Ever”

Fans Are Hiding Their Advice Like Halle Bailey Hid Her Pregnancy

"We keeping the advice concealed like you did yo pregnancy," one user writes. Another says, "Just google sis, we still a lil mad." Luckily, several fans are coming to her defense amid the backlash, noting how she has a right to keep her personal life private, or to share whatever she pleases about her journey. Many also point out that gatekeeping parenting tips is petty behavior, particularly when it seems like Bailey is just doing her best amid an undoubtedly difficult transition.

"The entitlement is WILD," one supporter begins. "Let people share what they want, when they want. Y’all salty AF for no reason!" What do you think of Halle Bailey getting hate for asking fans for pumping tips? Do you think she deserves the backlash, or are social media users overreacting? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Halle Bailey's Baby Bump Didn't Stop Her From Throwing It Back With Chloe: Watch

[Via]