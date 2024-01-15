Halle Bailey Continues Post-Pregnancy IG Streak With Underwater Belly Shoot

Now that the R&B crooner and her boo DDG dropped the secrecy act, we're loving the wholesome content around their little one.

Halle Bailey is really enjoying her newfound life as a mother after only just a couple of weeks or so. Moreover, she and her boo DDG welcomed their first son Halo into the world late into 2023, and announced his birth just last week at press time. Most recently, though, the singer and actress shared her post-pregnancy body in a new picture for her Snapchat followers. "So this is me rn and I've [been] letting my body heal," she captioned the photo. "Haven't started really working out yet but I'll show you my goal [heart emoji]." Thanks to the 23-year-old's most recent Instagram post, we can assume there will be a lot more content coming.

Furthermore, she just posted a video of an underwater photo shoot that Brandon Almengo did for her, and it looks absolutely stunning. Halle Bailey's free-flowing dress and locks of hair swirl all around her as she poses for various angles while submerged, and fans also begged her to drop the song she used as the vid's background. "missing my belly already [purple heart emoji] but i obviously had to do underwater pics," the "Angel" star captioned the vid. Now that she doesn't have to be secretive anymore, we're sure that she and DDG will capitalize on the wholesome updates now and rewind back in time to give fans the scoop.

Halle Bailey's Underwater Pregnancy Photo Shoot: Video

In addition to all this, the couple had each other to celebrate recently, not just the arrival of their bundle of joy. For example, DDG and Halle Bailey recently celebrated their second anniversary in late December, and we can imagine it was hard not to bring up their son while showing each other love for their bond. Regardless, the flood of rumors that had people feeling unsurprised at Halo's birth didn't stop them from moving on with their careers as usual. They could've easily just given fans the pleasure of saying "I told you so," but they stuck through with their plan until the very end, or so we think.

Meanwhile, we wonder what other interesting things about this pregnancy went unnoticed or that fans actually figured out over the past nine months or so. Perhaps DDG can address it in a new song or vlog, as he expressed a lot of happiness over becoming a father. Congrats to the happy couple for this amazing moment, and we hope they keep it rolling with some adorable insights into their journey– if they so choose. On that note, check back in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Halle Bailey.

