underwater
- RelationshipsHalle Bailey Continues Post-Pregnancy IG Streak With Underwater Belly ShootNow that the R&B crooner and her boo DDG dropped the secrecy act, we're loving the wholesome content around their little one.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GramCiara Holds Her Very Pregnant Belly Underwater In Gorgeous ShotCiara posed for a photo with her growing baby bump submerged underwater, and the results are striking.By Lynn S.
- Music VideosFuture Takes A Page Out Of Gunna's Book In Underwater "Goin Dummi" VideoFuture floats with two women on his water mattress.By Alex Zidel
- Entertainment"Aquaman" Director James Wan Releases Two New Photos From AtlantisKing Orm and Vulko look regal. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentSamuel L. Jackson Set To Host African Slavery Docuseries "Enslaved"Jackson loans his famous voice to a docuseries. By Karlton Jahmal
- NewsJustin Bieber Covers Complex MagazineA shackled Justin Bieber struggles underwater on the Oct/Nov cover of Complex magazine.By Danny Schwartz