Halle Bailey Calls DDG "Daddy" While Celebrating Second Anniversary With Lavish Dinner & Gifts

When we think of recording artists who are also notorious internet trolls, figures like 50 Cent and Lil Nas X quickly come to mind. However, Halle Bailey is proving she can keep up with the men this year as gossip about her alleged pregnancy has been running rampant since the summer. After several clues came up throughout the holiday season, a growing number of fans are certain that the 23-year-old quietly welcomed her first child with DDG. From a crying baby in the background of their holiday vlog to Bailey suddenly showing off her stomach in real time again, the evidence in support of the young couple starting a family continues to grow.

Of course, the "Do It" hitmaker and her man owe us nothing, but still, some feel entitled to personal details about Bailey's life. As she refuses to address the situation, the fashionista is instead teasing her Snapchat followers by flaunting the stunning jewelry DDG got her for their second anniversary. "Daddy iced me out," Halle told the camera as her man gave us a full look at how he spoils his other half.

Halle Bailey Looks Happily in Love with DDG

Later on in the evening, the Atlanta native showed off a delectable selection of desserts for her and DDG to dine on. Despite them all looking delicious, Bailey made it known that, to her, the "Elon Musk" artist is the only sweet treat that matters. As she playfully squeezes his cheek in the clip above, he takes her hand in his and sweetly holds it, showing how affectionate their bond truly is after so much time together. Bailey's fans have been critical of her beau in the past, but she seems happier than ever by his side.

Halle Bailey's stylist was working overtime in 2023, not only making The Little Mermaid actress look incredible at all her feature film debt's premiere events but also potentially shielding her baby bump from the public eye. She and DDG are both on our annual best dressed artists of the year list, and you can check out everyone else who caught our eye with their style at the link below.

