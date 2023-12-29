Is There A Baby Crying In DDG & Halle Bailey's Christmas Vlog? Fans Think So

When pregnancy rumors swirl on the Internet, and the subject in question doesn't say a word about them, they're practically impossible to dismiss. Moreover, that's what's been happening to Halle Bailey as of late, and her boo DDG's Christmas vlog is something fans think provides more evidence that she might've given birth already. In the clip below, fans think that the cries heard at one point before someone asks for the camera to "Cut!" is their child together. It's a bit of a stretch, but considering the quick move to cut the clip– and the fact that the video does cut right there– it's a bit too suspicious while taking into account these rumors.

Of course, DDG and Halle Bailey haven't really said much about these rumors other than vaguely clapping back at trolls who think they know everything. Also, Halle in particular recently thanked her "real supporters" amid this speculation, so it's possible that she just doesn't want to entertain people hyper-obsessed with this narrative. While there have been plenty of possible hints and valid theories, it ultimately won't matter until they make things official– if they ever will. Maybe this is all a big misunderstanding and the couple just doesn't know how to tell fans that their hopes won't come to fruition.

Halle Bailey & DDG's Supposed Child Cries In Christmas Vlog: Listen

Regardless, whether this is actually true or not, we just hope that fans eventually cool down and leave them be. Halle Bailey and DDG both unfortunately have plenty of experience responding to fans making fun of (or assumptions about) their dynamic for one reason or another. For example, the latter comically addressed jokes that his boo bought her own Christmas gifts due to their supposed wealth gap that they love to tease him over. At least they're much better at taking things lightly and focusing on themselves than they used to be.

Meanwhile, their public outings also fueled a lot of this gossip, and people will always draw those connections even if they're not there. Still, perhaps they are simply waiting on something big to pair this announcement with or would rather not make their family public. Either way is understandable, but we wonder what they could do to just shut people up already. For more news and the latest updates on Halle Bailey and DDG, come back to HNHH.

