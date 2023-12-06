Halle Bailey Is Thankful For Her "Real Supporters" Amid Pregnancy Rumors

Earlier this week, Variety released their annual "Actors On Actors" feature. As usual it features a series of interviews between two different actors where they discuss their craft and the year they've had. The biggest interview this year was Margot Robbie and Cilian Murphy. They played the lead roles in two films that famously went head-to-head at the box office this summer Barbie and Oppenheimer.

But another interview that captured fans attention came between Halle Bailey and Rachel Zegler. Bailey took to her Instagram story to share the photo from their cover and show some love to Zegler. She followed it up with a message thanking the people who she sees as her real fans. "I just also wanna say I'm so very grateful for my real supporters who are respectful of women's bodies and loving," her statement begins. "being under a microscope is not easy but for the real ones who show unconditional love religiously I appreciate you I feel so blessed and grateful." Check out her full post below.

Halle Bailey Shares Message To Her Real Fans

Many suspect that what's upsetting Halle Bailey are the pregnancy rumors swirling around her recently. In the comments of a repost of her Instagram story you can see the exact kind of remarks she's taking issue with. "Her pretending to not be pregnant is what’s making the masses more curious," one of the top comments on the post reads. Many other comments all the way down the post take a similar tone.

The pregnancy speculation began last month when Bailey's boyfriend shared a video to his snapchat. Fans broke down the clip frame by frame and think they identified a frame where he accidentally shows Bailey on camera. They think she looks pregnant during the brief time she's visible on screen. Bailey herself has been largely quiet about the rumors only addressing them in similarly indirect statements. What do you think of Halle Bailey's message to her real supporters about showing her unconditional support? Let us know in the comment section below.

