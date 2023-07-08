Halle Bailey recently took to social media to share a cautionary story time with her followers. In a clip, she revealed that she had been running errands and attending meetings throughout the day. The Little Mermaid star then explains that the notification in her vehicle telling her she was low on fuel was on earlier in the day, but she ignored it. She explained that it had slipped her mind due to the fact that she’s used to driving cars that don’t need gas, like her Tesla.

Bailey then explains that upon leaving a meeting, she was in the middle of an intersection trying to turn when her car just wouldn’t go any further. She called the incident “the scariest moment of [her] life.” Luckily, she also shared that she was able to safely pull into a nearby neighborhood. “Help is on the way,” she says in the clip. Fortunately for the actress, she was able to get through the frightening situation unscathed.

Halle Bailey Calls Running Out Of Gas The “Scariest Moment” Of Her Life

Recently, Bailey was also the center of a slightly controversial clip shared by her boyfriend, DDG. She’s seen sitting on a couch with friends, saying “Y’all are stupid.” She then points to her man, shouting, “This n***a get y’all every mother*cking time!” Some fans criticized DDG’s choice to share the clip with the public, based on the fact that Bailey is the star of a recent Disney film. They accused him of simply seeking “clout,” with little consideration for his girlfriend’s career. Other users noted that the group was only playing a game, claiming that people were taking the clip out of context.

Halle Bailey also showed out for Paris Fashion Week last month. She attended the Ami Alexandre Mattiussi menswear show. Bailey was photographed in a tasteful grey suit with an oversized jacket.

