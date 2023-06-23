Halle Bailey is looking incredibly elegant at Paris Fashion Week. There may be many celebrities in attendance, but Halle is definitely a standout. The actress and singer was photographed attending the Ami Alexandre Mattiussi menswear show. The 23-year-old Little Mermaid star showcased a classy all-grey ensemble. The outfit consisted of an oversized blazer, a matching top, and high-waisted flared trousers. Additionally, Halle added a touch of height with black stiletto heels. Drop earrings featuring beautiful pearls acted as the finishing touches to Halle’s look.

Halle’s makeup was just as stunning as her outfit. It featured a glamorous palette of different products. Her face was adorned with sparkling eyeshadow, thick eyeliner, and a bold plum lip gloss. Furthermore, the actress’s hair was on point as always. Her flawless dreadlocks, cascading down her shoulders and chest, completed the stunning look. You can see a pictures of the full look at the source link.

Halle’s “Little Mermaid” Success

Halle Bailey greets fans during the Family and friends screening of The Little Mermaid at Regal Atlantic Station on May 25, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Joi Stokes/Getty Images For Disney)

Halle Bailey has been receiving significant attention since her impressive debut as Ariel in the Little Mermaid reboot. The film has achieved the highest fan rating among live-action Disney movies on Rotten Tomatoes. It has a current approval rating of 95% based on over 5,000 ratings. This surpasses the previous record set by Guy Ritchie’s Aladdin, which had a 94% audience rating. Despite initial backlash over Halle’s casting, the movie performed exceptionally well at the box office. Furthermore, it debuted at number one with an estimated $118 million over the Memorial Day weekend in the United States. The casting of Halle likely has quite a bit to do with the film’s success.

The film received mixed reviews from critics. It has a current approval rating of 67%. However, it has garnered global praise for Halle’s performance as Ariel. The actress herself was moved by videos of children reacting joyfully to seeing a black woman portray a Disney princess. Halle expressed her gratitude for the emotional impact she has had on young viewers. She compared it to the effect that Anika Noni Rose’s portrayal of Tiana in The Princess and the Frog had on her own perspective. Additionally, Halle emphasized the importance of representation and the deservingness of black individuals to occupy such roles.

