Seeing as they spent most of their adolescence in the spotlight, some fans have had issues watching dynamic duo Chloe and Halle Bailey grow up and embrace womanhood. As the elder sister has headed off onto her solo music career, she’s gotten backlash for being “too sexy.” Meanwhile, the younger sibling recently made her debut in The Little Mermaid, putting the spotlight on her like never before.

The 23-year-old has been carrying herself with complete grace through it all, captivating the world with her performance as Ariel. During the worldwide red carpet premieres, we saw Halle step out in one stunning gown after another. Many of them tastefully previewed the slim thick body that she works so hard to maintain. Since wrapping press, the Atlanta native has been back in her natural element (as seen in a recent DDG vlog). However, just because she’s retired her red hair doesn’t mean she’s ready to part ways with the water quite yet.

Halle Bailey Serves Up Some Bawdy

On Monday (July 3), the “Do It” singer shared two photos that see her looking radiant in a white bikini. “Girl of your dreams 💭,” Bailey wrote in the caption, reading the minds of many thirsty followers. It’s unclear where the pictures were taken, but we can tell that taking time to rejuvenate and soak up the sun is only helping the young entertainer become better. We’re not sure what to expect next from Halle, but with The Little Mermaid‘s rave reviews, she’ll likely have Hollywood’s biggest directors knocking down her door in no time.

This time last year, Halle Bailey was flaunting her figure in a different way, showing off the progress she’s gotten from being consistent at the gym. She was “very proud” of the gains she had made then, and has only continued to work on herself since. Click the link below to see the Disney star’s progress, and check back later for more music/pop culture news updates.

