DDG Hilariously Confronts Baby Halo For "Scamming" Fans: Watch

It's only been a few months since DDG and Halle Bailey welcomed their first child together, and so far, the pair looks to be having a blast with parenthood. The rapper continues to show off his little one online, amusing followers with his new dad antics. Earlier this week, for example, he shared a funny skit in which he accused the baby of scamming fans out of their hard-earned cash.

In the clip, he picks up the infant and confronts him for accepting money in exchange for social media shoutouts, and not following through with his end of the deal. "If you need $2500 you can just ask me for it, you don't have to scam people," he tells Halo. "I let you use your Instagram because you said you wanted to look at your mommy's pictures."

Read More: DDG's Top 5 Female Rappers Include Sexyy Red, She Reacts

DDG Reminds Halo That His Mom Is The Little Mermaid

“Your mom is the little mermaid," he also added, "she's got money." DDG's not wrong, as on top of her blockbuster film appearances, Halle Bailey's been hard at work on her music career. She's collaborating with her sister Chloe on a new album, and just recently dropped her second solo single, "In Your Hands." During a recent chat with fans on Instagram Live about her latest release, she even revealed that a lot of her lyrics were inspired by her son.

"The verses that I wrote, I wrote when I was pregnant, and in a way, it has like a double meaning," she shared. "So the verses almost are to Halo, because I felt like I was singing to him just about how I'm always going to be here for him, and my journey as his mother, and all these things." What do you think of DDG's latest skit alongside baby Halo? Does it look like he's having fun with fatherhood? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Halle Bailey Gets Emotional Explaining Why She Kept Her Pregnancy Secret

[Via]