DDG Proves He's "Super Dad," Makes Baby Halo A Bottle In Seconds

Following months of relentless pregnancy rumors, Halle Bailey and DDG announced they had welcomed their first child at the end of last year, Halo. While adjusting to parenthood is certainly no easy task, the pair appears to be taking it in stride. Since announcing baby Halo's arrival, they've been met with plenty of support from fans and peers, and even decided to make the newborn his own adorable IG account.

Luckily, it looks like they're also having fun with the adjustment, as evidenced by a new clip of DDG. The rapper and YouTube star took to social media earlier this week to flex just how fast he was able to snap into dad mode, preparing a bottle for Halo at record speed. He looked pretty proud of himself too, turning the task into an amusing challenge. “World’s fastest bottle maker super dad," he captioned the clip.

DDG Is The “World’s Fastest Bottle Maker"

“[Halo’s] crying, watch how quick I make this bottle," he sats the clip before urgently filling the bottle with water. He then put a couple of scoops of formula into the bottle, closed it, and began shaking it vigorously. Once it was ready, he brought it over to baby Halo, immediately silencing his cries. “Baby stops crying,” he declared with a smile. This is far from the first time fans have seen DDG take pride in fatherhood, however, as he shared some sweet words about Halo's arrival on his YouTube channel earlier this month.

"It's a blessing and I love him so much," he described. "I barely know him and he barely know me. We barely know each other. I just love him so much and it's just a different type of feeling." What do you think of DDG showing off his parenting skills? What about how quickly he was able to make that bottle? Are you impressed? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

