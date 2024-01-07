Halle Bailey & DDG's Son Halo Is Rapper's "Biggest Blessing By Far"

Halle Bailey and DDG recently revealed that they've welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Halo. The news follows months of relentless pregnancy rumors, as well as theories that Bailey had given birth around the holidays. The Little Mermaid star had consistently rocked looks that conveniently hid her stomach, only compounding speculation.

Bailey shared the exciting news with a sweet Instagram post yesterday, featuring a photo of the new mother holding Halo's tiny hand. "Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son.. welcome to the world my halo," she wrote. "The world is desperate to know you." Of course, fans and peers alike are out in full force with supportive messages. Nicki Minaj, Gabrielle Union, Kylie Jenner, JT, and more showed her love in her comments section.

DDG Shares Message For Halo

DDG also chimed in on the adorable post, calling Bailey "super mom." He went on to share a post of his own, boasting the same precious image of the mother and son duo hand in hand. "My biggest blessing by far," he captioned the photo. "Son son.. never been so in love 🥹 baby halo." His comments section is similarly flooded with heartfelt messages, as well as praise for the high-profile couple managing to hide Bailey's pregnancy, more or less.

The pair has been denying the rumors since they sparked back in August, though fans have had their suspicions ever since. Most recently, the 26-year-old trolled fans on Snapchat by telling them he was "finally showing [his] daughter." Instead of a real baby, however, the rapper posed in the mirror with a doll. What do you think of DDG and Halle Bailey finally revealing that they've welcomed a baby boy? What about his sweet message for his son? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

