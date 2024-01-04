DDG Reveals His "Daughter" With Halle Bailey In New Troll Post

DDG knows how to replicate trolls' energy online whether it's about his career or his personal life, and that's something he keeps proving. Moreover, it's becoming more and more apparent that he's taking as much advantage as he can of the rampant pregnancy rumors surrounding his partner, Halle Bailey. For example, the rapper recently held up a baby doll for a Snapchat post, captioning it with "Finally showing my daughter." This and other posts led many online to claim he's just trolling for the attention and inviting more speculation at the same time that he's blasting it. It's as good of a social media strategy as any, but let's call it what it is: a strategy.

Furthermore, this contrasts DDG's remarks when a fan asked him about the supposed child. "No," he replied simply to the question of whether they're expecting, and proceeded to elaborate on his front of frustration. "Bro, I don’t know why people is so invested in what I got going on or what we got going on," the Michigan native continued. "Mind your business. Touch some grass.

DDG's Snapchat Trolling

"Go do a cartwheel in the backyard or something," DDG went on. "It’s weird. I genuinely don’t be understanding. Why do y’all be so invested in people that don’t know you? Whatever is going on in my life or her life is not going to change yours. Let’s focus on ourselves [in] 2024. Let’s try to lock in ourselves, not other people. Please, mind your business." However, it's hard to mind our business when they are doing a lot on the Internet to show their affection to one another. They recently celebrated their second anniversary, a very wholesome affair, and it was great to see.

As such, he can't really be surprised when so many people want to know about their lives. There are certainly extremes, but the same goes for any time that fans troll the 26-year-old for their relationship. As such, hopefully they continue to post or refrain from whatever they want, as long as we know how they're really treating the rumors. On that note, stick around on HNHH for more news and the latest updates on DDG and Halle Bailey.

