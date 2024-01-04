DDG Reveals His "Daughter" With Halle Bailey In New Troll Post

If there's one thing about the Michigan native, it's that he's going to use all this social media attention to his advantage.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Off-White : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023

DDG knows how to replicate trolls' energy online whether it's about his career or his personal life, and that's something he keeps proving. Moreover, it's becoming more and more apparent that he's taking as much advantage as he can of the rampant pregnancy rumors surrounding his partner, Halle Bailey. For example, the rapper recently held up a baby doll for a Snapchat post, captioning it with "Finally showing my daughter." This and other posts led many online to claim he's just trolling for the attention and inviting more speculation at the same time that he's blasting it. It's as good of a social media strategy as any, but let's call it what it is: a strategy.

Furthermore, this contrasts DDG's remarks when a fan asked him about the supposed child. "No," he replied simply to the question of whether they're expecting, and proceeded to elaborate on his front of frustration. "Bro, I don’t know why people is so invested in what I got going on or what we got going on," the Michigan native continued. "Mind your business. Touch some grass.

Read More: Halle Bailey Twerks In “The Color Purple” Costume, Bonds With DDG During Sweet Snuggle Sesh

DDG's Snapchat Trolling

"Go do a cartwheel in the backyard or something," DDG went on. "It’s weird. I genuinely don’t be understanding. Why do y’all be so invested in people that don’t know you? Whatever is going on in my life or her life is not going to change yours. Let’s focus on ourselves [in] 2024. Let’s try to lock in ourselves, not other people. Please, mind your business." However, it's hard to mind our business when they are doing a lot on the Internet to show their affection to one another. They recently celebrated their second anniversary, a very wholesome affair, and it was great to see.

As such, he can't really be surprised when so many people want to know about their lives. There are certainly extremes, but the same goes for any time that fans troll the 26-year-old for their relationship. As such, hopefully they continue to post or refrain from whatever they want, as long as we know how they're really treating the rumors. On that note, stick around on HNHH for more news and the latest updates on DDG and Halle Bailey.

Read More: Halle Bailey & DDG Bake Cookies, Her Behaviour Furthers Newborn Theories: Video

[via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.