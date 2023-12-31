Halle Bailey Baby Inquiries Annoy DDG During Snapchat Q&A

As millions of people around the world raise questions about whether Halle Bailey and DDG are parents or not, the young couple is staying tight-lipped on their situation. Even if the 23-year-old was expecting this year, that didn't stop her from stepping outside to attend events and award shows, or from visiting the stunning tropics with her man ahead of the holiday season. Just a few days ago, they celebrated their second anniversary together, and internet sleuths couldn't help but notice that Bailey called her man "daddy."

This is just the latest in a series of clues suggesting DDG is a new father. Others include a crying baby heard in the back of his recent YouTube video, as well as a present with the name Halo on it, which the "Elon Musk" artist has said he would love to name a child. Even if he is basking in the joy of expanding his family, DDG doesn't want to talk about it with fans quite yet. He made this abundantly clear during a Snapchat Q&A session, where he clearly set some boundaries with those interrogating him about Bailey's rumoured pregnancy.

DDG Refuses to Answer Some of His Fans' Burning Questions

"Bro, I don’t know why people [are] so invested in what I got going on or what we got going on… Mind your business," the Michigan native replied in an annoyed tone of voice. "So invested in people who don’t know you. I ain’t gon’ lie, like, I love my supporters and s**t, but in real life, bruh, I don’t know y’all. That’s just the truth. You guys, just let me live my life… Whatever’s going on in my life or her life, bro, is not going to change yours."

Amid the rumours about Halle Bailey potentially giving birth to a baby boy, her big sister, Chloe, is in the news for shocking reasons of her own. After a night out at the club this holiday season, the In Pieces songstress was spotted leaving with "Rack City" hitmaker Tyga. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

