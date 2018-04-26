fan questions
- RelationshipsHalle Bailey Baby Inquiries Annoy DDG During Snapchat Q&AEven though he shares much of his life with his YouTube viewers, DDG still wants some privacy.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsLil Uzi Vert Answers Fan Questions About JT & More On TMZ Tour Bus: WatchLil Uzi loves his fans.By Hayley Hynes
- GramT.I.'s Daughter Deyjah Harris Answers Question About Her VirginityThe 19-year-old usually ignores these questions, but she decided to confront it head-on to lay speculation to rest.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentCast Of "Spider-Man: Far From Home" Answer The Web's QuestionsThe "Spider-Man: Far From Home" cast answers the web's quirkiest questions. By Aida C.
- MusicBlueface Clarifies To A Fan Why All His Songs "Sound The Same"Makes sense. By hnhh
- InterviewsWanda Sykes Hilariously Answers The Internet's QuestionsWanda Sykes has never been one to hold back.By Aida C.
- EntertainmentJada Pinkett Smith Reveals The Name Of The First Man She Took Home For The HolidaysHint, it's not Will Smith.By Chantilly Post
- MusicMeek Mill Teases Releasing "CHAMPIONSHIPS" Follow-Up Before 2019Meek Mill shares some insight on his Twitter Q&A.By Aron A.
- MusicKid Cudi Teases New Solo Album Dropping In 2019New music from Cudder should be expected in the coming year.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentDane Cook Speaks On 26-Year Age Gap With His Girlfriend Kelsi TaylorDane Cook gives fans some hilarious insight during Instagram Q&A.By Aron A.
- MusicLil Yachty Says He Has Spent Over $2M On Jewelry In Q&A With FansLil Yachty also reveals he has more music with NBA Youngboy, Trippie Redd & Juice WRLD.By Aron A.
- MusicJ. Cole Confirms He's Working On Next Album "The Fall Off"J. Cole might have another album on the way.By Aron A.