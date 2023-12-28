DDG Returns Fire At Trolls Saying Halle Bailey Bought Her Own Christmas Gifts

DDG does a lot of things in his career: he raps, makes videos, acts, directs, and he also responds to Twitter trolls clowning his relationship with Halle Bailey. On that last note, he's actually gotten quite good at replicating people's energy who joke about their supposed wealth and popularity gap, his other romantic drama with exes, and much more. In fact, the Michigan native keeps finding new ways to even poke fun at himself and prove folks wrong at the same time. Maybe some would argue that this energy is better spent on actual career developments, which is a very valid point. But can we really blame anyone for wanting to have a little fun online, especially when people don't hesitate to have fun about him?

Furthermore, DDG responded to fans joking that Halle Bailey bought her own Christmas gifts for herself. This was after he said that he spent $500K for this holiday in 2023, which included a diamond necklace from Tiffany and a Birkin bag. When fans started to make memes about the division, the former YouTuber leaned into them on Twitter. "i give up.. y’all figured it out,” he tweeted Wednesday (December 27). “im broke asf.. can anybody let me borrow a few thousand til next friday?"

DDG Matches Troll With Troll On Twitter After Christmas With Halle Bailey

Then, a fan asked DDG what he actually does for a living, which again, seems to become a longer list every year. "i sell weed," he comically clapped back. "$20 a gram, $100 a 8th. i also work at foot locker at the beverly center in beverly hills. what else y’all wanna know." Of course, the 26-year-old had to back this up with some standard flexing a couple of hours later to balance the trolling with the triumph. He posted a video of him in his car with a lot of stacks of cash, adding this challenge: "guess how much this is & i’ll send u $100."

Meanwhile, PontiacMade's boo seemed to have an amazing Christmas season with him. Pregnancy rumors are still afoot, but no confirmation as of yet. We're sure that these will continue until we get solid word. With that in mind, stay logged into HNHH for the latest news and updates on DDG and Halle Bailey.

