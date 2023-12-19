Halle Bailey & DDG Sit Courtside, She Posts Old Bikini Pics To Keep Pregnancy Gossip Quiet

If she is pregnant, Halle Bailey still isn't ready to celebrate with her fans, and that's okay. Because of the nature of the internet, however, many feel entitled to more information on her relationship with DDG, and whether they're expecting their first child together. The 23-year-old's outfits over the past few months initially seemed to be hiding a growing bump on her stomach. Now, though, it's unclear if she's just feeding into the gossip and trolling "gullible" followers or actually attempting to keep this part of her life private from the spotlight.

By now, Bailey would be pretty far along if she is pregnant, making her alleged bump more difficult to hide. The Sun is noticing an increase in throwback photos popping up on her profiles, and some think this is a way for The Little Mermaid actress to distract from any current changes people think they're noticing in her figure this fall. "This was a fun trip 😭," Halle wrote over a cross-legged snap of her soaking up the sun in a pink bikini.

Halle Bailey Reflects on Past Vacations

Halle Bailey/Snapchat

Elsewhere, she and DDG stepped out together for a night of cheering on their favourite athletes at Crypto Arena. On Thursday (December 14), the YouTuber and vocalist sat courtside to watch the Warriors and Clippers face off. The former looked fresh in a colourful sweater, beanie, and chain. Meanwhile, Bailey kept a low profile in all black, notably hiding her midsection from view in an oversized puffer jacket.

Halle Bailey and boyfriend DDG attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on December 14, 2023, in Los Angeles, California.

Cameras caught them smiling and pulling funny faces together, proving that the Atlanta native isn't overly bothered by worldwide conversations about her body. What do you think of Halle Bailey and DDG's courtside date night outfits? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

