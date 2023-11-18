Halle Bailey Accuses Pregnancy Sleuths Of Racism Over Nose Comments

If Halle Bailey is pregnant, it seems like The Little Mermaid starlet is planning on keeping her bump hidden until she gives birth. It's impossible to say how far along she would be at this point, though the gossip has been swirling around her since late summer when she notably began hiding her midsection from the public's gaze. We've seen some outfits of Bailey's that suggest she could be hiding a baby bump beneath, but she's also been keeping us on our toes with Instagram posts showing her with a flat stomach.

For the most part, the "Angel" artist has kept quiet on the rumours. Her older sister, Chloe, has had no problem defending her from trolls, though it's worth noting she hasn't outright denied Halle being pregnant. Instead, she's been praising her sibling's relationship with DDG, which the public has previously taken issue with. Over the weekend, it seems the younger Bailey finally felt compelled to speak out after someone pointed out that her nose appears to be spreading out – something many women experience during pregnancy.

Halle Bailey Grows Weary of Discourse About Her Body

"If one more person say something about my nose one more time, it's gon' be hell to pay!" the feisty performer told her friends on Snapchat. "You know why? 'Cuz I am Black! I love my nose. What is you concerned about my nose for? Leave me the hell alone!" Bailey further demanded. Though she didn't seem genuinely hurt by the stranger's words, the star is likely tired of either keeping such a massive secret if she is about to be a mother or being bred by the world if she isn't expecting.

At this point, it's hard to tell if DDG and Halle Bailey are intentionally trolling us about being pregnant, or if the Atlanta native is actually with child. While they were on a baecation earlier this month, the YouTuber seemed to accidentally show off a few glimpses of his lover's baby bump, but still, both parties refuse to confirm anything. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

