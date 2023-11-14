DDG Trolls Halle Bailey Pregnancy Conspiracy Theorists: “The Internet So Gullible”

If she is expecting her first child, Halle Bailey has done a pretty impressive job of hiding it so far. Seeing as rumours have been following her and DDG for months now, though, it's clear that it's not good enough to keep the gossip at bay. Earlier today (November 13) fans of the couple thought they finally caught the YouTuber slipping by accidentally showing off Bailey's bump. However, a new tweet from DDG has us questioning whether he and his other half have been messing with our heads this whole time.

The "Elon Musk" artist is often trolling online, usually to rack up more views on his videos. Now that he and The Little Mermaid actress are on a baecation together, social media sleuths have been carefully scouring through every post, looking for any evidence that Bailey has a baby on the way. Before long they found what they were looking for in multiple forms, including reflections of the singer in DDG's sunglasses that seem to show her growing stomach.

DDG Leaves Us Wondering if He and Halle Bailey are Expecting

As that and other "clues" began circulating on various blogs, some felt sure that the young lovers would have no choice but to finally share the big news. Instead, DDG is brushing off speculation of a slip-up, tweeting, "The internet so gullible 😂," this afternoon. We've seen other celebs successfully hide almost their entire pregnancy in the past, but still, keeping such a major secret has to be exhausting.

We still can't say for sure whether or not Halle Bailey and DDG are parents-to-be. What we do know is that if they do have a child it'll certainly be well taken care of. This is thanks to income from the former's budding acting career and the latter's new collection with Boohoo Man. Read all about DDG's latest venture in the fashion world at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

