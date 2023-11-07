DDG Partners With BoohooMan For His Own Collection

DDG, the multifaceted artist and trendsetter, is no stranger to the world of fashion, and he is making waves once again. In fact, in September of this year, DDG and his girlfriend Halle Bailey ventured to Milan for an unforgettable fashion week, where they turned heads not only with their impeccable style but also with some intriguing speculations. Halle, known for her role as the new Ariel in Disney's The Little Mermaid, had fans buzzing about a possible baby bump. Amid the Gucci runway's captivating ensembles, DDG and Halle made their own headlines, showcasing their distinctive style. DDG's vintage monogram jacket delivered a sophisticated look and paired with Halle's fit well.

Now, DDG is taking his passion for fashion to BoohooMAN, a brand renowned for collaborating with influential and trendsetting figures. It's worth noting that BoohooMAN severed ties with DaBaby's clothing line after the rapper made homophobic comments at Rolling Loud, demonstrating their commitment to maintaining values and integrity in their partnerships. However, DDG's new venture, "The Black Edit," is a testament to his unique style. The collection elevates his signature look with premium pieces infused with a high-end streetwear edge.

DDG Is Stepping Into His Fashion Bag

The collection appears to offer a selection of graphic t-shirts, streetwear essentials and stylish statement pieces. DDG shared a pic on his social media to announce the collab, wearing an all black fit from the brand. The clothes appear to blend BoohooMAN's aesthetic with DDG's individual style. His collection, "The Black Edit," predominantly features black-on-black ensembles, with bursts of hot pink and teal accentuating graphics and standout pieces.

Moreover, DDG's partnership with BoohooMAN signifies a bold step into the fashion realm, where he can showcase his distinctive vision to a broader audience. Additionally, this isn't the first time that BoohooMAN has partnered with a rap act. In fact, in 2019 the brand partnered with Quavo, who inked a six figure deal with the brand and designed 200 pieces. Moreover, DDG continues to prove that he's not only a force in music but also a trendsetter in the fashion world. Let us know what you think of the new BoohooMan collection on HNHH!

