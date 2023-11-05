Halle Bailey’s Gucci Gown Does Little To Combat Pregnancy Gossip: Photos

Pop culture fanatics have been pondering whether Halle Bailey is pregnant for months now, but still, we remain without any real answers. Should the 23-year-old be expecting her first child with DDG, it's obviously up to them how much of their journey they choose to share with fans. Still, many of Bailey's recent outfits have been raising eyebrows due to their flowy nature. We've previously seen her have no problem showing midriff and other skin on the red carpet, but since wrapping press for her debut feature film in the spring, there's been a noticeable change in the way the actress styles herself.

If she is with child, Bailey certainly isn't letting it stop her from staying booked and busy. The latest event she stepped out for was the annual LACMA Art + Film gallery, for which Gucci supplied her with a stunning custom dress. The strapless, black ensemble beautifully cascades down the "Angel" singer's body, its sequin-clad fabric surely keeping all eyes on her.

Read More: Halle Bailey & DDG Win Halloween With Tupac & Janet Jackson “Poetic Justice” Tribute

Halle Bailey's Instagram Feed Keeps Us Guessing

Like many other of her recent looks, Bailey's dress shielded her midsection from view, and all of the photos shared on her Instagram were taken from the front, preventing any potential peaks at her rumoured baby bump. "Such a beautiful night at the LACMA Art + Film gallery 🖤✨," the brown-eyed beauty wrote in her caption, once again failing to acknowledge the never-ending inquires sure to appear in her comment section. "Thank you soo much @gucci for this beautifully made dress that made me feel like a princess 🥰✨," Halle added.

If 2023 has shown us anything about Halle Bailey (besides her potential pregnancy), it's that the Atlanta native knows how to work a red carpet. Her outfit choices for The Little Mermaid press tour were nothing short of perfect, and earlier this fall, she once again donned Gucci to attend the brand's runway presentation at Milan Fashion Week alongside DDG. See photos from that outing at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Halle Bailey & DDG Don Gucci Drip For Milan Fashion Week As Pregnancy Rumours Fly

[Via]