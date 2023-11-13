DDG Allegedly Confirms Halle Bailey Pregnancy Rumors With Accidental Snapchat Post

DDG and Halle Bailey have been subjected to a ton of rumors over the last little while. Overall, it is easy to see why this might be the case. After all, they are a couple right now, and a lot of pregnancy rumblings have been taking place. There have been numerous occasions in which Bailey has tried to conceal her stomach. Moreover, there are a few social media video that people think confirms Halle's condition. However, throughout all of this, the couple has been able to keep things a complete secret.

Now, it appears as though the cat is out of the bag. Well, at least that is what social media users are believing right now. The young couple is currently on vacation, and DDG has been taking videos and posting them to social media. Mostly, he placed these photos on Snapchat. Well, unfortunately for DDG, he seemingly made a pretty grave error today. In the tweets below, you can see some slowed-down videos from these Snapchat posts. As some are saying, Halle Bailey clearly looks pregnant in them.

Read More: DDG Calls Hip-Hop “Dry” & Ask For “Rock & Roll Beats”

DDG With An Oopsie

The couple has yet to comment on what went down here. Overall, it seems unlikely that they will. After all, they have remained completely silent on the pregnancy rumors up until this point. However, one could make the argument that they actually have no choice but to speak out now. Either way this has all made for a very interesting and unique saga. Halle Bailey continues to grow her superstardom, and it has many wanting to know exactly what is going on. Hopefully, some clarity will be provided soon.

Let us know what you think of all of this, in the comments section below. Should Halle Bailey and DDG come clean? Or should they remain private on the subject for as long as they want? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists.

Read More: DDG Partners With BoohooMan For His Own Collection