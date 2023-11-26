Halle Bailey & DDG Can't Contain Their Laughter During Usher Challenge: Watch

Social media users have been met with an outpouring of wholesome content from their favorite celebs in recent days. Many gathered to celebrate Thanksgiving earlier this week, including Halle Bailey and her boyfriend, DDG. Bailey even appears in a fun new video alongside DDG, which sees them try out the Usher challenge with family.

The adorable duo is seen sitting on a staircase surrounded by loved ones, barely containing their laughter as different members of the family attempt to replicate the R&B icon's signature vocals. Everyone was all smiles, making the most of their time with one another. Fans in their comments section are loving to see the pair in good spirits, particularly amid the relentless pregnancy rumors they've been dealing with as of late.

Halle Bailey, DDG & Family Attempt The Usher Challenge

For those who don't know, it's speculated that The Little Mermaid star is expecting, and the rumors have only ramped up recently. Earlier this week, for example, Bailey joined Oprah Winfrey in promoting her upcoming musical adaptation of The Color Purple. She stunned in an eye-catching electric blue suit, which she paired with plenty of glamorous gold accessories. "I love my glam today. We've got a lot of golden going on," she told fans in a behind-the-scenes clip. Commenters couldn't ignore the fact that the 23-year-old appeared to be trying to hide her stomach in a few of her photos with Oprah, however, adding fuel to the fire.

Regardless of whether or not she's pregnant, Bailey is looking forward to the upcoming film, which hits theaters in the U.S. on December 25. “I was just excited to be there as a fan of everyone," she said of working on set. "The movie is a labor of love. I mean, we all care so much about the original story and really wanted to do a good job with this reimagining.” What do you think of Halle Bailey, DDG, and their family's attempt at the Usher challenge? Do you think they nailed it? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

