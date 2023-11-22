DDG Asks Fans To Bash Nail Salon That "Kicked Out" Halle Bailey, Accuses Them Of Racism

DDG and Halle Bailey are madly in love with each other and it appears they have a child on the way at some point. At least we think we know. The former YouTuber turned rapper trolled fans about this possibility. "The internet so gullible 😂" he tweeted out after many were speculating that she appeared to have a baby bump on a recent beach-filled vacation. Halle has also been in on keeping this a secret as well. Whether it is true or not remains to be seen.

While the actress and singer has many supportive fans, they might have a hard time defending her for this latest incident. According to AllHipHop, Halle went to her frequent nail salon. However, according to her, it was not a normal visit. Apparently, she was kicked out by the employees during her appointment. Because of this, DDG was quick to support his woman. He rallied his fans to give the business one-star reviews on Yelp. They definitely listened as in a matter of hours, they went from a 4.4 out of five to a 2.5. Additionally, DDG accused the salon of being racist and that they do not deserve business.

Were DDG And Halle Bailey Out Of Pocket?

However, there are always two sides to a story and the nail salon owner went online to address the incident. According to the owner, Halle and her sister were booked at the same time and either Chloe or Ski was running late. For context, Halle was also late by 15 minutes. When they switched to the other half of her appointment, 20 minutes had passed and Halle's sister still was not there. Because they were so booked they could not take her and that is when things escalated. It will be up to you to decide who to believe but we can see why the salon has a more credible argument. You can check out the full response from the owner above.

What are your initial thoughts on DDG's comments about the nail salon that Halle Bailey goes to? Was he fair with his accusations, or was it out of pocket? Whose side do you believe more, the couple or the owner of the nail salon? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around DDG and Halle Bailey. Furthermore, stay with us for everything else going on in the pop culture world.

