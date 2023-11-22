Fetty Wap Explains Turning To Drug Dealing, Says 50 Cent Taught Him To Invest His Money

Fetty Wap says he decided to turn to drug dealing for money when his popularity in hip-hop began to decline. Speaking with XXL for a candid new interview, he admitted that he made the "cowardly" decision, rather than "going harder to make people listen."

“Nobody made me do it. Nobody forced me to do it,” he admitted. “When I put myself in that situation, I ain’t really think for the long run. I’m thinking I could just run up a few million dollars, and I’m gon’ be good forever. When I wanted to start doing shit, this is what I know how to do. It was like, ‘I’m being honest with myself.’ Like, ‘Aight, the music wasn’t really doin’ that good’…. Instead of pursuing my career harder or going harder to make people listen, I was a coward… and I was just like, ‘I can’t let my family down.’”

Fetty Wap Performs At Rolling Loud

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 12: Fetty Wap performs during the 2019 Rolling Loud music festival at Citi Field on October 12, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

Fetty added that, regardless of his incarceration, he's still sticking to his word and taking care of his family. He explained: “It was like, ‘Man, like, I got y’all [my family]. I’m never gonna let y’all fail.’ But if I gotta be away for however long, y’all gon’ be good no matter what. Personally, I feel like I stuck to my word. I tell people all the time I’m in jail. I’m locked up, but I’m not fucked up. I’m takin’ care of my whole family from jail still. That shit don’t stop. I mean, what I was doing stopped. Let me clear that up. But as far as takin’ care of my family, I found different outlets in here. Different people that helped me.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Fetty explained that 50 Cent helped show him other ways to stay financially stable legally. “He started showing me different ways, like shit to invest in," he recalled. After being arrested in 2021, Fetty pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess and distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine a year later. Be on the lookout for further updates on Fetty Wap on HotNewHipHop.

