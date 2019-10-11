drug dealer
- Music50 Cent's Attempt To Dismiss Former Drug Dealer's Lawsuit FailsA former drug dealer is suing 50 Cent and claiming that the rapper attempted to have him killed.By Cole Blake
- MusicFetty Wap Explains Turning To Drug Dealing, Says 50 Cent Taught Him To Invest His MoneyFetty Wap says he became desperate for cash when his music career started to slow down.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureDrug Dealer Responsible For Michael K. Williams' Death Sentenced To Prison At 72 Years OldThe 72-year-old dealer who sold heroin laced with fentanyl to Michael K. Williams has been sentenced to prison.By Cole Blake
- Original ContentHow Jay-Z Traveling To London Saved His CareerWe're taking a look at how traveling to London in 1989 saved the storied career of Jay-Z from coming to a premature end. By Caleb Hardy
- MusicTupac Had Too Much Empathy To Be A Crack Dealer, Ray Luv SaysThe rapper detailed his experiences trying to drug deal with Pac, but ultimately "sucking" at it.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureMan Who Sold Michael K. Williams Laced Heroin Pleads GuiltyIrvin Cartagena, who sold the acclaimed actor fentanyl-laced heroin in 2021, said he deeply regrets his actions.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureJulia Fox Almost Killed Drug Dealer After Friend OverdosedShe says she took her late friend's gun and stalked the dealer's neighborhood waiting for an opportunity.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsDonald Trump Calls For Drug Dealer Death Penalty: "Execute A Drug Dealer, Save 500 Lives"The former president returned to his "law and order" rallying cry in a DC speech.By Rex Provost
- TVAction Bronson Says He Was Offered A Role On "Euphoria" But Turned It DownAction Bronson says he turned down an offer to play a drug dealer on HBO's "Euphoria."By Cole Blake
- CrimeDealer Who Sold Fentanyl-Laced Drugs To Mac Miller Sentenced To Nearly 11 Years In PrisonOne of the dealers who sold fentanyl-laced drugs to Mac Miller prior to his death has been sentenced to nearly 11 years in prison.By Cole Blake
- RandomDid Boosie Badazz Snitch On DJ Khaled For Being A Coke Dealer?Boosie Badazz did a recent interview where he says he bought two keys of cocaine off DJ Khaled... or is he really saying "out of Cali?"By Alex Zidel
- CrimeBoosie Badazz Admits To Being A Drug Dealer In PrisonBoosie Badazz assumed the role of the "violator" in prison, where he admits to selling all kinds of drugs to fellow inmates.By Alex Zidel
- RandomEl Chapo's Daughter Joins The Fight Against CoronavirusEl Chapo's daughter has been putting together aid packages for people in her native Mexico.By Alexander Cole
- AnticsJayDaYoungan Beats Up Drug Dealer For Selling Him Fake PillsLouisiana rapper JayDaYoungan posted a video of himself throwing punches at a man he accuses of selling fake Percocet.By Alex Zidel
- SportsPatrick Beverley Jokes About Potential Drug Dealing CareerPatrick Beverley isn't afraid to make some jokes and say what he's really thinking. By Alexander Cole
- BeefFreeway Rick Ross Suggests Rick Ross Made A "Mockery" Of His NameFreeway Rick Ross recounts his past with Rick Ross, once again.By Aron A.
- BasketballPat Beverley On Life Without Ball: “I Probably Would’ve Been The Best Drug Dealer”“It's either hoop or you sell dope” - Patrick Beverley on his childhood upbringing.By Kevin Goddard
- CrimeOne Of Mac Miller’s Alleged Drug Dealers Pleads Not Guilty: ReportOne of Mac's alleged drug dealers pleaded not guilty yesterday.By Kevin Goddard