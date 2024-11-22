Man Convicted Of Selling Fatal Drugs To Mac Miller Released From Prison

Two other men charged with selling the drugs that led to Mac's death are still doing time.

After Mac Miller tragically passed away in 2018 due to a drug overdose, the federal court charged three men with selling him fake oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl that led to his death. Stephen Walter and Ryan Ryan Reavis are serving their 17 and ten-year sentences, respectively, for conspiracy to distribute controlled substances resulting in death. This was after they struck a plea deal with prosecutors, pleading guilty to one count of fentanyl distribution. But federal authorities haven't said much about Cameron James Pettit's sentence, and according to a Bureau of Prisons representative, he's already a free man.

Moreover, reports relayed that authorities released one of the drug dealers charged over Mac Miller's death from the Federal Correctional Institution in Mendota, California on October 11, about five years after authorities arrested him. According to TMZ, no court records indicate that Cameron James Pettit ever pleaded guilty to any charges while in federal custody, and that he remained there ever since he pleaded not guilty during his 2019 arraignment. It's unclear exactly what to make of this whole situation, especially since we had no idea what the drug dealer's sentence was.

Mac Miller Performing In 2012

Hip-hop star Mac Miller performs at Brown County Veterans Memorial Arena on April 10, 2012. Mac Miller Hip Hop. © USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin via Imagn Images

Regardless, Mac Miller fans probably focused on much better news this week concerning the rapper, which is that his unreleased album Balloonerism will come out in early 2025. "Many of Malcolm’s fans are aware of Balloonerism, a full-length album that Malcolm created around the time of the release of Faces in 2014," his estate expressed in a statement. "It is a project that was of great importance to Malcolm - to the extent that he commissioned artwork for it and discussions concerning when it should be released were had regularly, though ultimately GOOD AM and subsequent albums ended up taking precedence.

"We believe the project showcases both the breadth of his musical talents and fearlessness as an artist," Mac Miller's estate continued. "Given that unofficial versions of the album have circulated online for years and that releasing Balloonerism was something that Malcolm frequently expressed being important to him, we felt it most appropriate to present an official version of the project to the world."