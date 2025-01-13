Mac Miller's "Balloonerism" Album Is Getting It's Own Film Release

Early screenings of the film will be happening soon.

Mac Miller's estate will be releasing an official film based on his upcoming posthumous album, Balloonerism. Tickets are currently available for one-night-only, advance screenings in Auckland, New Zealand; Berlin, Germany; Dublin, Ireland; London, UK; Melbourne, Australia; New York City; Paris, France; Pittsburgh; Sydney, Australia; and Toronto. They cost just $5 and are good for admission on January 15 in the US and the 16th internationally. Proceeds from the events will benefit the Mac Miller Fund. It's unclear whether the film will receive a wider release at a later date.

The announcement comes as Balloonerism is set to drop on January 17th. Miller's family wrote in a statement: “Many of Malcolm’s fans are aware of Balloonerism, a full-length album that Malcolm created around the time of the release of Faces in 2014. It is a project that was of great importance to Malcolm — to the extent that he commissioned artwork for it and discussions concerning when it should be released were had regularly, though ultimately GO:OD AM and subsequent albums ended up taking precedence."

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 08: Rapper Mac Miller performs onstage at the 3rd Annual Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival at the Los Angeles Coliseum on November 8, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

The statement continues: "We believe the project showcases both the breadth of his musical talents and fearlessness as an artist. Given that unofficial versions of the album have circulated online for years and that releasing Balloonerism was something that Malcolm frequently expressed being important to him, we felt it most appropriate to present an official version of the project to the world. With that in mind, we’re happy to announce that Balloonerism will be released on January 17th, 2025.”

