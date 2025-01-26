Mac Miller Achieves New Milestones With "Balloonerism" First-Week Sells

Mac Miller’s second posthumous album, Balloonerism, debuted last week to strong reception, and first-week sales projections are now in. Hits Daily Double reports, the LP is expected to claim the No. 3 spot on the Billboard 200, with 70,000 album-equivalent units sold. Bad Bunny’s DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS continues to dominate the chart for a third consecutive week, while SZA’s 2022 release SOS is poised to secure the No. 2 position, thanks to renewed interest following its deluxe reissue, Lana, in December. SZA issued a statement about working on the album. “I love my friend. I miss my friend,” she wrote. “Grateful he saw something in me before most and treated me with love from day one. Wish he could see how right about everything he truly was. Please go stream Balloonerism RIGHT NOW.”

To accompany the album, an animated film premiered last Wednesday in select theaters in Mac’s hometown of Pittsburgh and New York City. Tickets were priced at $5, with proceeds benefiting the Mac Miller Fund. The following day, the film expanded to theaters in Toronto, London, Paris, Melbourne, Berlin, Sydney, Dublin, and Auckland. Attendees also received exclusive merchandise to commemorate the release.

Mac Miller's First Week Numbers Shows His Undeniable Legacy

The film’s synopsis describes a group of school friends enchanted by the music of a chord organ. Their journey catapults them into a shadowy alternate world where they are “swallowed by the turtle of time” and forced to navigate the trials of adulthood. The project, recorded in 2014 but shelved for nearly a decade, was described by Mac’s family as deeply significant to his artistic legacy. Unlike many estate-driven posthumous projects, Balloonerism reflects the artist’s original vision and retains a raw, unfiltered quality.