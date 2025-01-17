SZA Tributes "Lost Friend" Mac Miller After Feature On Posthumous Album

"Mac Miller: A Celebration Of Life" Concert Benefiting The Launch Of The Mac Miller Circles Fund
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 31: Singer SZA performs onstage during the Mac Miller: A Celebration of Life benefit concert on October 31, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
Their work dates back a decade.

Mac Miller has become a legendary figure for an entire generation. The rapper's catalog is beloved, and it gained another beloved release on Friday. Balloonerism, a collection of unreleased songs from 2013-2014, has dropped on all streaming platforms. The response to the album has been glowing, with many praising Mac Miller's musicality and burgeoning experimentation. SZA is the only feature on the album, and the superstar singer decided to tribute her "lost friend" shortly after Balloonerism's release.

SZA took to Twitter on Thursday night to wax poetic. "I love my friend I miss my friend," she wrote. SZA also praised Mac Miller for working with her before she was a notable figure in the music industry. Their collaborations date back a decade. Miller notably performed the song "Ur" during a SZA concert in 2014. The superstar appreciated the exposure that Mac Miller gave her, especially given where her career has gone. "Grateful he saw something in me before most and treated me w love from day 1," she said. "Wish he could see how right ab everything he truly was."

SZA Praised Miller For Giving Her A Platform

The real waterworks came when SZA reposted a photo of herself performing alongside Mac Miller. A fan shared the photo of both artists on the mic with the caption: "I'm not crying you are." The photo struck a chord with SZA, and understandably so. SZA's decision to praise Miller came amidst a torrent of other tweets. Some of which were much less positive. The singer lamented the fact that she had engaged with fans and teased the release of additional music over the holidays.

She claimed fans had become entitled as a result, and did not appreciate what she released. "I used to think sharing snippets, personal info + music tea would build connection," She explained. "But it actually just made ppl entitled ungrateful and disrespectful. It’s time to restore the boundary." She then informed fans to contact TDE manager Punch if they had any questions. "Punch was right," SZA said in a separate post. "No more explanations / updates. No back n forth. All further questions hit punch. Thanks." It will be interesting to see how this decision affects SZA's relationship with her fans moving forward.

