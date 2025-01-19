Mac Miller & SZA Have Us In Awe On Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 552 Views
Entertainment: Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
Apr 21, 2017; Indio, CA, USA; Mac Miller performs during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club. Mandatory Credit: Jay Calderon/The Desert Sun via USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
This is a beautiful collaboration.

On our latest R&B Season playlist update, we're bringing you the best of the best the genre and its adjacent sounds had to offer this week on a somber note. Fans everywhere are paying tribute to the late great Mac Miller, whose posthumous, long-rumored, and legendarily leaked project Balloonerism just dropped on streaming services officially. Every track is special in its own way, but fans are particular fans of the SZA collab "DJ's Chord Organ" for its spacey atmosphere, unconventional structure, and a gorgeous vocal performance from Solána. She offered her own tribute to Mac on Twitter upon the project's release, remarking on their close bond.

"I love my friend I miss my friend," SZA wrote of Mac Miller on the social media platform. "Grateful he saw something in me before most and treated me w love from day 1 . Wish he could see how right ab everything he truly was . Please go stream Balloonerism RIGHT NOW ." That trust and chemistry certainly comes across on "DJ's Chord Organ." Even though Mac doesn't show up a lot vocally, his production on the cut reflects just how wide and special his range of sounds and talent is.

HNHH R&B Season Playlist

Elsewhere on R&B Season, we also have a new single from Jagged Edge, "Just Might Get It." It's a pretty classic-sounding cut that sounds from eras past thanks to the snare tone, the washed-out synthesizers, and occasional conga pops here and there. As you might expect from the ensemble, they share some notable moments of harmonization and complementary melodies along with a catchy hook that anchors it all. It might not be the most forward-thinking record you'll hear this week, but if you missed this group, then this new cut might inspire you to delve into the back catalog again.

Finally, we wanted to highlight Nao's "Happy People" on our R&B Season playlist update, a track led by mellow acoustic guitar waves, some light but sharp dancehall percussion, and the singer's distinctive vocal tone. Eventually, the record builds out with added vocal harmonies, more strong and defined background synths, and an expanded chorus that makes it stick around in your head that much longer.

