Mac Miller's Posthumous "Balloonerism" Album On Pace For Impressive 1st Week Sales

Float Fest 2017
MARTINDALE, TX - JULY 22: Rapper Mac Miller performs onstage during Float Fest at Cool River Ranch on July 22, 2017 in Martindale, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/WireImage)
Mac Miller's second posthumous album is here.

Mac Miller's new posthumous album, Balloonerism, is projected to get off to a strong start on the Billboard 200 chart in its first week since release. With it set to move 70,000 album equivalent units, the project will likely debut inside the top 3. Miller's estate dropped the project back on January 17th as the second album to drop since the rapper's tragic death in 2018.

Unlike his first posthumous release, 2020's Circles, Miller recorded Balloonerism much earlier in his career. The project dates back to 2014, around the same time as his iconic mixtape, Faces. The album features a collaboration with SZA on the second track, "DJ's Chord Organ." Reflecting on his passing after the release of the album, SZA wrote on social media: "I love my friend I miss my friend. Grateful he saw something in me before most and treated me w love from day 1. Wish he could see how right ab everything he truly was. Please go stream Balloonerism RIGHT NOW." In addition to SZA, the project also credits a feature to Miller's alter ego Delusional Thomas.

Mac Miller's "Balloonerism" Headed For A Strong Debut

As for how Balloonerism is fairing compared to Miller's earlier project, Circles, that effort also debuted at number three on the US Billboard 200, but earned a hefty 164,000 album-equivalent units during its first week. It served as a companion project to his 2018 album, Swimming, which released just weeks prior to his death.

"Balloonerism" Gets It's Own Film Based On The Music

Miller's estate announced Balloonerism's official release, earlier this month. They explained the decision in a statement: "We believe the project showcases both the breadth of his musical talents and fearlessness as an artist. Given that unofficial versions of the album have circulated online for years and that releasing Balloonerism was something that Malcolm frequently expressed being important to him, we felt it most appropriate to present an official version of the project to the world." In addition to the album, the estate also put out a short film inspired by the music. Check out a trailer for that film below.

