Mac Miller Continues To Dazzle With Posthumous Album "Balloonerism"

A posthumous album is always a dicey proposition. We have seen so many artists get bled dry by their estates, and song snippets get stretched into bloated, feature-heavy releases that bear no resemblance to their original work. Balloonerism is not that. Mac Miller's second posthumous album was culled from a series of recording sessions in 2013 and 2014. A wildly creative time for Mac Miller, and one in which he pivoted from his frat rap style to more experimental sounds. It's a holy grail for longtime fans.

Balloonerism only has two features. SZA dazzles on "DJ's Chord Organ," a hypnotic hymn that sets the tone for the loose feel of subsequent songs. Delusional Thomas, the other feature, is really just an alter ego of Miller. Which is another way of saying, it is a Mac Miller-heavy affair. The rapper sounds relaxed and smooth on "Friendly Hallucinations" and "Shangri-La." There's a rambling quality to his verses that set Balloonerism aside from the albums that bookend it chronologically. "Funny Papers," meanwhile, are a sign of the musical maturity that Miller would fully realize with 2018's Swimming. Balloonerism is best case scenario for Mac Miller fans. We should all be thankful.

Mac Miller Transforms Before Our Ears On New Album

Balloonerism tracklist:

Tambourine Dream DJ's Chord Organ (featuring SZA) Do You Have a Destination? 5 Dollar Pony Rides Friendly Hallucinations Mrs. Deborah Downer Stoned Shangri-La Funny Papers Excelsior Transformation (featuring Delusional Thomas) Manakins Rick's Piano Tomorrow Will Never Know