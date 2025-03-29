Tyler The Creator Dedicates Pittsburgh Show To Mac Miller During "CHROMAKOPIA" Tour

As two creative powerhouses of their era with evolutionary careers, Tyler The Creator and Mac Miller had a strong bond and a beloved collab.

Tyler The Creator has captivated thousands of fans on his CHROMAKOPIA world tour with Paris Texas and Lil Yachty, whether for his excellent performances or his earnest reflections on his career. During his Pittsburgh stop on Friday (March 28), he paid tribute to one of the city's hip-hop legends who he was blessed enough to call a good friend: Mac Miller. The two came up in the same era, share a large portion of their fanbases, and are generally considered two of the most evolutionary, artistically expansive, and beloved careers in contemporary rap. Balloonerism proved earlier this year just how resonant Mac's art and character will live on as for the rest of time.

"What a special place. I had a friend that's from here. His name was Malcolm," Tyler, The Creator expressed in tribute to the "Rick's Piano" multi-hyphenate. "Safe travels, rest in peace to him. Last time I was here, he rode me around the city. It was great. I'm just happy to be back. So I want to dedicate tonight's performance to my friend Mac Miller." The crowd roared in response.

Tyler The Creator Mac Miller Collabs

For those unaware, the Odd Future frontman and his Watching Movies With The Sound Off collaborator only have one official collab to their name, although their strong bond went far beyond that. "O.K." landed as a rambunctious bonus track on the aforementioned 2013 LP's deluxe edition, one of three extra songs. Most recently, Tyler, The Creator referenced Mac Miller while talking about white folks imitating hip-hop with Maverick Carter last year. "Something about it don't even sit well with me, in comparison to someone like Mac Miller or Eminem," T remarked. "They had a genuine love for it, and they were still big."

Meanwhile, with projects like the Mac Miller Balloonerism film and countless fans keeping his memory alive today, we doubt that Tyler, The Creator and many other artists and loved ones will halt in their mission to preserve his legacy. For fans everywhere, it's a bittersweet but beautiful thing to witness. We sadly will never hear Tyler and Mac link up on wax again, at least not in the way they would've wanted. But friendships between artists go far beyond their craft together.

