Mac Miller Highlights An Important Moment In His Life With "Rick's Piano"

This track is incredibly moving for a lot of reasons.

This weekend, the estate of Mac Miller has been extremely kind to give us Balloonerism, a project the Pittsburgh native recorded in 2014. For fans, it holds a special place in their hearts due to the fact they have been bumping the leaks for years. But besides it being something his supporters have been dying to hear in full, this tape holds a lot of meaning for Mac. In the summer of 2014, he was severely struggling with substance abuse and severe depression. Its why Miller went ahead an created his alter ego Delusional Thomas who typically focuses on subjects such as negativity, self-doubt, and more.

Looking for a way out of this rabbit hole, he decided to meet with legendary producer and record label founder Rick Rubin for help. How they came together is quite the trip, as Mac Miller called him while drunk on his way to Europe that year. The multi-genre MC told a publication back in 2015 his exact words to him: "I was like, ‘Rick, dude, I’m f***ed up, will you help me?’ So, I went and kicked it with him for the summer in Malibu. And got clean. […] I’d just go to Rick’s house every day and just sit and play the keyboard." Malibu is where Rick's iconic Shangri-La studio and it's why we got this track, "Rick's Piano," in part. Miller produced most of this song and it features heavy and beautiful keyboard use. Coupling that with topics such as death, searching for happiness, and hope, it's an emotional listen, especially knowing what he was going through back then. RIP Mac, we all miss you.

"Rick's Piano" - Mac Miller

Quotable Lyrics:

I wonder if a deaf father ever hear his daughter scream (Scream)
Is there a heaven? Can you see the god in me? I don't know, probably
But for now we'll keep waitin' (Waitin')
'Cause the best is yet to come, yeah (The best is yet to come)
And, I wonder if the truth come with a song
And if it do, will we ever get to sing along?

