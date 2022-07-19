Alternative Hip Hop
- Music7 Acts That Helped Shape Alternative Hip HopAlternative hip hop is an ever evolving genre and we're looking at some artists who laid the groundwork for what it is today. By Paul Barnes
- MixtapesColdxman Makes His Mark With Debut Album, "Amor Fati"While this is the New York resident's debut, he's long been an accomplished musician and mind, and that experiences comes through.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsKelvyn Colt Goes "EYE4EYE" On New SingleThe German-Nigerian rising artist believes less is more on this buzzing, menacing new single.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsSpitty Drops Charismatic New Single, "Not For Me"The Indian-Canadian rapper has fun on this track with fast flows and some Super Mario Bros. samples.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsRyan Oakes Gets Vulnerable About Mental Health On New "DOWN" SingleGet rid of your Sunday scaries with our hip-hop streaming recommendations.By Hayley Hynes
- SongsDrownMili Becomes A "Thrasher" On New SingleThe New York native blends old-school alternative rock and some metal with fiery verses on this new single.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Songsredveil Closes Year With Wavy New Single, "2daside"The Maryland MC closed a breakout year on an upbeat and dreamy note.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsKayCyy Drops Dual Release, "I Love Myself" & "Who Else Would It Be"The alternative singer and rapper is not stopping after multiple projects and singles this year.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsMIKE Shares Woozy New Track, "What Do I Do?"Over a pitched-down vocal sample and some haunting synths, NYC rapper MIKE floats on the beat.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDenzel Curry Says "F*ck No" To Making A Punk AlbumPeople have been pestering him to release a Rock record after he "bodied" his Rage Against the Machine cover of "Bulls on Parade."By Erika Marie