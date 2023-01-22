Indian-Canadian rapper Spitty just dropped his first single of the year, titled “Not For Me.” Even though he pursued a career in tech, music was ultimately his true calling, and he dedicated himself to it last year. Moreover, this song displays a lot of charisma, infectious energy, and raw talent.

Despite his skill, many readers might not be aware of the Jacksonville, Florida-born rapper. Moreover, fans of fast lyricism, creative production, and a healthy dose of youthful spunk will like what Spitty brings to the table. On this song, the MC starts things off with a Super Mario Bros. sample. In fact, it’s specifically the little tune that plays once you finish a stage. Maybe he’s finished a big part of his career, or he’s looking forward to the next level.

However, those surprisingly aren’t the only Mario samples on this track. Also, there’s the iconic coin chime and some other Nintendo-inspired sounds. For example, there’s some 8-bit clips of something powering down, and the main flute melody is charmingly playful. Sure, the song sounds breezy and chill enough, but Spitty’s passionate and fiery performance balances that mellow mood out.

Moreover, the Canada-based artist focuses his pen on his decision to fully embark on a musical journey. To illustrate, he raps about burning degrees, staying outside boxes, his come-up at 16, and straying from the traditional ‘modern ending.’ “Something ’bout a spouse house dog and two kids,” he raps. “That sounds cool but for now, I’ll make music, hop on stage, go nuts, just lose it.”

Still, what did you think of Spitty's newest single, "Not For Me"?

Quotable Lyrics

What’s your little rain to a great?

What’s your little wave to a lake?

You were with the big fish as a little bait

I was with the big fish ’cause that’s my prey