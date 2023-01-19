2023 is still in its early stages, but it’s already exciting to see new artists come up in the scene. California-based artist Shady Blu just dropped “Topic of Discussion” with Babyface Ray, after last year’s breakout single “Jealousy.” Moreover, she delivered a confident and uniquely animated performance over a glistening beat.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 24: Shady Blu attends Interscope + Geffen Records 2022 BET Awards Celebration with Tattooed Chef and PATRÓN at La Mesa on June 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for Interscope Records)

Back in 2021, Blu signed to MixedByAli’s label NoName Recordings, in partnership with Interscope. While she’s just getting started in the industry, Ali heard her music and has worked with her a lot since then. Moreover, some of his most notable credits include ScHoolboy Q, Kendrick Lamar, and Nipsey Hussle. What’s more is that West Coast legend Snoop Dogg gave Blu a cosign just about a week ago.

Given all that, Shady is a name to watch out for in the coming months, if not years given her already-impressive output. Moreover on this track, she switches effortlessly from low-key, hushed deliveries and expressive, warmly vocal runs. Alongside one of Detroit’s most exciting spitters working today, she keeps up that energy with ease.

Furthermore, the Long Beach native will drop her debut EP Topic of Discussion on February 6th. Moreover, the project is executive produced by MixedByAli and will feature compelling blends of hip-hop and R&B. Even with this one track, that description seems fitting. “Topic of Discussion” features a sharp but quick rhythm that contrasts engagingly with the shimmery, bright keys in the background. Even though the beat is slightly odd given that contrast, Blu’s expressive vocals blend with it to create something charming.

Still, what did you think of “Topic of Discussion” from Shady Blu and Babyface Ray? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments and peep some quotable lines down below. Also, if you haven’t heard the track yet, you can find it on your preferred streaming service and check out the music video below. As always, stay tuned to HNHH for the best new releases of the week.

Quotable Lyrics

Run it, run it, run it up,

Too busy jiggin’ on a b***h, I never worried about her,

Grindin’ ’til the sun is up,

Turned it up, wake the city up