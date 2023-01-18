Snoop Dogg, Sade, and more are among the inductees for the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2023. The organization announced the full roster for this year’s class on Wednesday.

Other notable inclusions are Gloria Estefan, Electric Light Orchestra founder Jeff Lynne, Teddy Riley, and Taylor Swift collaborator Liz Rose.

AUSTIN, TX – MARCH 15: Snoop Dogg performs onstage at the SXSW Outdoor Stage at Butler Park during the 2014 SXSW Music, Film + Interactive Festival. (Photo by Jordan Naylor/Getty Images for SXSW)

In making its decision, the hall cited Snoop’s key songs as “Drop It Like It’s Hot,” “Nuthin’ But A ‘G’ Thang,” “Young, Wild & Free,” “Gin & Juice,” and “Next Episode.”

For Sade, they selected her tracks “Smooth Operator,” “No Ordinary Love,” “The Sweetest Taboo,” “By Your Side,” as well as “Is It A Crime.”

Chairman Nile Rodgers explained the hall’s choices in a statement, according to Deadline.

“The music industry does not exist without songwriters delivering great songs first. Without them there is no recorded music, no concert business, no merch, nothing. It all starts with the song and the songwriter,” he said. “We are therefore very proud that we are continually recognizing some of the culturally most important songwriters of all time.”

He added that the 2023 slate “represents not just iconic songs but also diversity and unity across genres, ethnicity and gender, songwriters who have enriched our lives and, in their time, literally transformed music and the lives of billions of listeners all over the world.”

A number of other artists were nominated for this year’s class but were passed over including R.E.M., Blondie, Patti Smith, and more.

The class will be inducted at the 52nd Annual Induction and Awards Gala on Thursday, June 15. The ceremony will occur at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York.

