Erykah Badu shared a remix of Sade’s “Love Is Stronger Than Pride” in honor of the legendary singer’s birthday on Monday. Badu uploaded her version, titled “She Stronger,” in an Instagram post.

“‘She Stronger’ Sade remix programmed and performed live by e.b.,” Badu captioned a clip of the song. “Custom Gold and Woodgrain coffin for badu gold MPC live by @currycases.”

Sade released “Love Is Stronger Than Pride” as the lead single for her band’s third studio album, Stronger Than Pride in 1988. Altogether, the album peaked at No. 7 on the US Billboard 200. It’s since been certified 3x platinum by the RIAA. It is widely regarded as one of Sade’s best works with Pitchfork naming it the 37th-best album of the decade.

The post came ahead of the announcement that Sade will be inducted into the Songwriters Hall Of Fame in 2023. The organization cited her key tracks as “Smooth Operator,” “No Ordinary Love,” “The Sweetest Taboo,” “By Your Side,” as well as “Is It A Crime.”

In addition to Sade, Snoop Dogg, Gloria Estefan, Jeff Lynne, Teddy Riley, and Liz Rose are being inducted. The induction ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, June 15 in New York City.

As for Badu, she last released a full-length project in 2015 with her mixtape, But You Caint Use My Phone. Prior to that, it had been another five years since her last studio album, New Amerykah Part Two (Return of the Ankh). In December 2022, Badu featured on RM’s debut studio album Indigo for the song, “Yun.”

