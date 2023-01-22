Amityville native DrownMili just dropped his newest single, the alternative and murky “Thrasher.” While he’s still a pretty underground name, he broke out in 2022 with his single “War Outside.” Moreover, it got the attention of Rolling Loud co-founder Tariq Cherif, who tapped him to perform at Rolling Loud California this March.

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JULY 23: Rapper DrownMili performs onstage during day two of Rolling Loud Miami 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium on July 23, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

Furthermore, “Thrasher” is a compelling blend of alt-rock styles, metal performances and riffs, plus some well-spit verses. In fact, fans of artists like Jean Dawson, midwxst, or even Kenny Mason will find something to love here. After a menacing and grungy intro, the track blossoms into a pounding chorus and impassioned verses.

“Thrasher is a special song to me because it really captures my influences,” the rising artist stated. “I grew up listening to a lot of N.E.R.D & Rage Against The Machine so approaching a song like this- I just wanted to have fun and make something that 13 year old me would wanna listen to.”

What’s more is that those influences come through quite clearly. Moreover, the track has a lo-fi aesthetic that drowns many of its hardcore elements behind cavernous distortion. Much like the old ’90s bangers that Rage burst onto the scene with, the bass is almost more powerful than the drums themselves. However, Drown impresses with a solid verse after the first chorus in which he details his villainy. Also, there’s a lot of tension in this track, with a simple guitar riff sometimes being all that’s heard behind the artist.

THRASHER OUT NOW!!!



MOSHPIT RAGE GORE CARNAGE FIRE I WANT IT ALL !!!! >:))))))) pic.twitter.com/q16ZOwRnmB — MILIODAS (@drownmili) January 21, 2023

Still, what did you think of DrownMili’s latest track, “Thrasher”? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments and check out some notable lines from the song down below. Also, if you haven’t heard it yet, you can find the raucous new single on your preferred streaming service. As always, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest great music releases.

Quotable Lyrics

Are you stupid or dumb? I think I’m addicted to numb, addicted to

Guns, addicted to seeing f**k n***as run, and the

Demon ’bout as black as the black night, I got b***hes coming

Over, blowing d**k like the bagpipes, the cash right