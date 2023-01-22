DrownMili Becomes A “Thrasher” On New Single
The New York native blends old-school alternative rock and some metal with fiery verses on this new single.
Amityville native DrownMili just dropped his newest single, the alternative and murky “Thrasher.” While he’s still a pretty underground name, he broke out in 2022 with his single “War Outside.” Moreover, it got the attention of Rolling Loud co-founder Tariq Cherif, who tapped him to perform at Rolling Loud California this March.
Furthermore, “Thrasher” is a compelling blend of alt-rock styles, metal performances and riffs, plus some well-spit verses. In fact, fans of artists like Jean Dawson, midwxst, or even Kenny Mason will find something to love here. After a menacing and grungy intro, the track blossoms into a pounding chorus and impassioned verses.
“Thrasher is a special song to me because it really captures my influences,” the rising artist stated. “I grew up listening to a lot of N.E.R.D & Rage Against The Machine so approaching a song like this- I just wanted to have fun and make something that 13 year old me would wanna listen to.”
What’s more is that those influences come through quite clearly. Moreover, the track has a lo-fi aesthetic that drowns many of its hardcore elements behind cavernous distortion. Much like the old ’90s bangers that Rage burst onto the scene with, the bass is almost more powerful than the drums themselves. However, Drown impresses with a solid verse after the first chorus in which he details his villainy. Also, there’s a lot of tension in this track, with a simple guitar riff sometimes being all that’s heard behind the artist.
Still, what did you think of DrownMili’s latest track, “Thrasher”? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments and check out some notable lines from the song down below. Also, if you haven’t heard it yet, you can find the raucous new single on your preferred streaming service. As always, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest great music releases.
Quotable Lyrics
Are you stupid or dumb? I think I’m addicted to numb, addicted to
Guns, addicted to seeing f**k n***as run, and the
Demon ’bout as black as the black night, I got b***hes coming
Over, blowing d**k like the bagpipes, the cash right