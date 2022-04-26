alternative rock
- MusicLil Yachty's First Week Sales Projections For "Let's Start Here"Yachty's psych-rock outing is expected to push up to 24k copies in its first weekend.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsSAIAH Drops Emotive New Single, "ihateyouandyouhatemetoo"On this energetic but hazy new single from SAIAH, they explore heartbreak's highs and lows over gorgeous guitars.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureLil Yachty Talks About New Album & Being "Taken Serious As An Artist"The Atlanta native said he wants to be taken seriously as an artist and expressed his deep love for music.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsDrownMili Becomes A "Thrasher" On New SingleThe New York native blends old-school alternative rock and some metal with fiery verses on this new single.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicWillow Smith Faced "Pushback" As Black Rock Singer, Says Jada Pinkett Smith Received Death ThreatsBoth Willow and her mother pursued Rock music and according to the Pop Punk star, Jada's Metal pursuits caused the genre's fans to act unhinged.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureMachine Gun Kelly Plots His Return To The Rap GameMGK cited Young Thug as one of his inspirations when he's in the studio.By Hayley Hynes