Phoenix-based artist SAIAH just dropped their first single of 2023, the moody but cathartic “ihateyouandyouhatemetoo.” Moreover, the track is an alt-rock and indie-tinged exploration of a recent relationship coming to an end. While its lyrics and subject matter sound defeated, the song’s sonic development points towards a brighter resolution.

Furthermore, the instrumental is a light, atmospheric, and soothing collection of acoustic guitar, cloudy synth patches, and soft pianos. Even if the track is bogged down in heartache, its emotive and nuanced lyrics reflect the track’s optimistic melancholy. Overall, it sounds like the kind of track that will energize you some days and make you stare longingly out a car window on others.

“‘ihateyouandyouhatemeto’ is about a love that is spiritual,” SAIAH expressed. “A love that isn’t waning. The truth behind the thin line between love and hate. Love will prevail.”

THIS SHIT REALLY ABOUT TO IMPACT WAY MORE BECAUSE I USED TO HATE EVERYTHING I PUT OUT — saiah (@iloveyousaiah) January 25, 2023

Moreover, they explore the moments after a breakup just reached its peak, and all different kinds of emotions are swirling through. For example, the booming chorus might give listeners a blast of raw anger, but their verses convey acceptance as well. Throughout its runtime, SAIAH successfully balances the nuance in moving on from someone else.

Also, new music isn’t all that SAIAH excited fans with this week. In addition, they announced a spring tour sharing dates with the band easy life. What’s more is that these live experiences tie deeply into their artistry. Furthermore, “ihateyouandyouhatemetoo” boasts production from Jack Kolbe, who’s also worked with Jelani Aryeh. However, SAIAH’s touring band member Estelle Allen also contributed guitar parts to this cut.

Quotable Lyrics

There you were righteous, it’s been months you walked out,

Told me not to follow you down south, and fair

In December, the winter nights

Feel cold now and I feel so alone child