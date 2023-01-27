Vic Mensa just dropped “STRAWBERRY LOUIS VUITTON,” a wondrous new single featuring Thundercat and Maeta. While the last we heard from the Chicago artist was his Black Star Line Festival in Ghana with Chance the Rapper, he’s still grinding that music. Moreover, this new track sees Vic in a new sonic direction, integrating lush instrumentation and beautiful harmonies.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 25: Vic Mensa attends ‘A Night Of R&B’ presented by Roc Nation Label at the BVLGARI Hotel London on January 25, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Furthermore, this new song will likely land on Mensa’s upcoming album, which he said is already done. Still, fans knew the 29-year-old to be a versatile artist from the jump. Moreover, he’s dabbled with hip-hop, electronic music, punk, and a few other similar genres. As such, “STRAWBERRY LOUIS VUITTON” might not even be the main sonic pallet on his next project.

🍓LV MUSIC VIDEO FRIDAY 🪂 pic.twitter.com/s2pYNiSzzZ — Vic Mensa (@VicMensa) January 25, 2023

However, with a lot of guitar promo on his social media right now, it’s not a bad guess, either. Overall, this song features a bright and layered soundscape for the artists to explore, with deep bass, steady percussion, and vocal harmonies galore. Also, contributing guests Thundercat and Maeta provide some amazing vocal contrasts to Vic’s emphatic rap flows and smooth vocal lines.

All artists soar over this production, and it makes for a soothing and remarkably chilled-out song. Given this trippy direction for the “Liquor Locker” artist, his most recent community effort makes sense. Moreover, he donated about $10,000 in gas (no, not that gas) and pre-rolled joints (yes, that gas) to Chicago residents.

Still, what did you think of this new Vic Mensa song, “STRAWBERRY LOUIS VUITTON” featuring Thundercat and Maeta? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments and check out some standout lyrics from the single down below. Also, if you haven’t heard it yet, you can find the track on your preferred streaming service. As always, stay tuned to HNHH for the best new music every day.

Quotable Lyrics

Voulez-vous coucher, you sweet like shea butter too avec moi?

Sweet like, I love more the Crème Brûléе, you sweet like Häagen-Dazs

Sweet like Baby Bash and Frankiе J, suga, that’s way too fly

Judgin’ by the way your mama look, I bet you stay this fine, the way your DNA designed