VIC MENSA Lays Down Two Amazing Freestyles Over Classic Beats On L.A. Leakers

Chicago rapper VIC MENSA is having an underrated 2023. It fits him, seeing as he has been an unheralded talent ever since his first tape, There's Alot Going On. He has quite a few projects since then, but only one of them classifies as an album. That was his debut in 2017, The Autobiography. But, Vic waited a whole six years later to put out his sophomore release, Victor. It is a big deal for him because of the wait, but also because of the big features. Rapsody, Common, Thundercat, Chance the Rapper, Jay Electronica and more appear on it.

Fans are taking a liking to the new release from MENSA because of the personal themes laced throughout the tracklist. Now, the multi-talented artist is continuing to ride this momentum throughout the rest of the year. Power 106 Los Angeles has seen some outrageous freestyles on their radio station and they just got to witness MENSA murder some classic instrumentals. The two beats he rapped over include "What It Feels Like" and "Get Down."

Listen To VIC MENSA Absolutely Shut Down L.A. Leakers

The latter of the two is a Nas song from '02, while the first is from Jay-Z and Nipsey Hussle's collaboration. HipHopDX, grabbed some bars from both freestyles and they are fire. On "What It Feels Like," VIC raps, "I ain’t lying on the beat, been scarred but I became king / Alexander Graham Bell the way my name ring / From here to China, my spirit is in alignment." Then, on "Get Down," he continues to spit. "That’s a concealed and carry / I move with military when I go in to march, like the end of February / I’m a king, I need three wives— the more, the merry / At the ADMAX, screaming ‘Free Jeff Fort and Larry.'"

What are your initial thoughts on VIC MENSA's two freestyles at L.A. Leakers? Is he one of the best off-the-dome rappers in recent memory? Are you enjoying VIC's newest project, Victor? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the hottest freestyles, as well as the latest breaking news around the music world.

