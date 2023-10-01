Fat Joe’s Advice For 52-Year-Old Aspiring Rapper: “Stay Retired”

Fat Joe shared his advice for a 52-year-old aspiring rapper in a video on BET‘s YouTube page on Friday, telling the man to "stay retired." The man explained that he already graduated from college, built a career, and started a family. However, now that his kids have grown up, he wants to get back to his dream of being a musician.

“Do me the biggest favor, and stay retired,” Joe said in the clip. He also shared advice for a man who is in love with a stripper, a person whose two best friends are beefing, and more.

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Fat Joe attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for MTV)

It's far from the first time Joe has provided his advice for fans online. Addressing other aspiring rappers in a video on social media back in May, Joe advised up-and-comers to get a full time job. “If your man said he raps and he don’t have a deal. There’s a problem with that,” he told his audience on Instagram Live. “It’s called plan A, get a job. Plan B, hope you make it. This has never changed. Some guys be like, ‘I gotta get a regular job?’ Bro, you gotta get a job! If you got kids and you got this girl that got an apartment and y’all sexin’ it up every day, you got to pay some bills.” From there, he quoted Nas' hit song, “Life’s A Bitch." He remarked, “And that dollar and a dream — ‘That buck that bought the bottle could’ve struck the lotto.’ Nah!”

Fat Joe Shares Advice With Fans

At another time, Joe criticized signing onto a major label, describing the whole system as a "Ponzi scheme" during an interview with Wall Street Journal at The Future of Everything Festival. Check out Joe's latest advice above.

