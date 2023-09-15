Vic Mensa Shares Sophomore Album “Victor”

Vic Mensa has made a triumphant return to the music scene with his highly anticipated album, VICTOR, which dropped today via Roc Nation. This release is particularly significant as it reflects a two-year period of newfound sobriety for the veteran rapper. VICTOR marks only his second solo album, a surprising revelation considering his extensive career in the industry and tons of music he already has out. The Chicago native joined forces with producer BongoByTheWay, who served as the executive producer for the project. Mensa also took on the role of self-producing the majority of the tracks. The 18-track project is filled with features from artists such as Ty Dolla $ign, Chance The Rapper, Common, D Smoke, Ant Clemons, Jay Electronica, and more.

In the lead-up to the album's release, Mensa treated his fans to a series of singles. These included the Virgil Abloh-inspired track "Strawberry Louis Vuitton," featuring Thundercat and Maeta, "Eastside Girl," featuring Ty Dolla $ign, "$WISH" in collaboration with Chance the Rapper and G-Eazy, "Blue Eyes," and "LVLN UP." Each of these songs provided a unique window into different moments in Vic Mensa's life. "Blue Eyes" displayed Mensa's storytelling prowess as he delved into personal experiences with racism and a longing to escape from the harsh realities of life. In contrast, "LVLN UP" exuded confidence and a braggadocious style, offering audiences a tantalizing glimpse of what awaited them in the full "VICTOR" project.

Vic Mensa Showcases Versatility Throughout The Project

The album's themes are further brought into focus by its striking cover art. This artwork features a life-sized painting by Terron Cooper Sorrells, depicting Mensa as Osiris, the Egyptian God of the Dead, who was torn apart and then reassembled by his wife, Isis. This image mirrors Mensa's own quest for redemption as he has taken a hard look at his role in the setbacks and trials he's faced.

Over the last few years, he has dedicated himself to driving positive change through social work, maintaining sobriety, and undertaking a profound exploration of his cultural roots, a journey that led him to Ghana. With its profound themes and diverse influences, VICTOR represents a significant milestone in Vic Mensa's musical journey, showcasing his evolution both as an artist and as a person.

VICTOR TRACKLIST:

1. Sunday Morning Intro (feat. Omari Hardwick)

2. Victor

3. RUMORS

4. LVLN UP

5. The Weeping Poets (feat. Jay Electronica)

6. Swear

7. $WISH (feat. G-Eazy & Chance The Rapper)

8. sunset on the low end

9. STRAWBERRY LOUIS VUITTON (feat. Thundercat & Maeta)

10. $outhside Story (​​feat. Common)

11. Law of Karma

12. Blue Eyes

13. Blue Eyes (Interlude) (feat. Rapsody)

14. Sunday Evening Reprise (feat. DIXSON & Lekan)

15. all i kno

16. Ble$$ings (feat. Ant Clemons & D Smoke)

17. 14 Days (feat. Mr. Hudson)

18. Eastside Girl (feat. Ty Dolla $ign) (Bonus Track)

