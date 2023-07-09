Jay-Z’s multi-hyphenate and incredibly successful entertainment company Roc Nation is adding yet another specialty to their roster. Moreover, according to AllHipHop and Khel Now reports, its Sports management division recently acquired TFM, a Brazilian soccer agency, and thus planted its flag in South America. Furthermore, TFM represents some of the most exciting talent in the country including Gabriel Teodoro Martinelli, Endrick Felipe Moreira de Sousa, and José Paixão de Oliveira Júnior. In addition, reports suggest that the new deal won’t temporarily hinder the São Paulo office’s operations or setup. However, they will apparently change its name to Roc Nation Sports Brazil.

Still, while this may be seen as a controversial move by some, the soccer agency will maintain a lot of independence. For example, TFM’s founder Frederico Pena will remain director of the company. Also, Roc Nation has a long history of managing artists, athletes, and other influential figures alike that kept a sense of freedom in their partnership. In terms of sports, even though they only managed artists from its inception in 2008, in 2018 they sought to represent athletes, as well.

Jay-Z Announcing Roc Nation & NFL Partnership

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 14: Jay Z at the Roc Nation and NFL Partnership Announcement at Roc Nation on August 14, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

Upon that announcement, they signed Kevin Durant, who then played for the Oklahoma City Thunder. Another star they picked up was Victor Cruz of the New York Giants, and since then, Roc Nation represents around 200 athletes from all over the states- and now America. They dabble in a lot of different sports, too: cricket, rugby, soccer, basketball, baseball, and football are among their specialties. Not only that, but Roc Nation Sports also serves as consultant for many major organizations like the NFL, AC Milan, and the United Rugby League.

Meanwhile, the Roc’s mogul, Hov, shows off a lot of the company’s success through his material wealth and luxurious lifestyle. Of course, he’s not the only moving piece in the management company, but everyone certainly got their pockets fatter as a result. The New York rapper and business, man, pulled up to Michael Rubin’s 4th of July party with a $7 million watch in all-white. For more on Roc Nation Sports and the latest updates on Jay-Z, stick around on HNHH.

